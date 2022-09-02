Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $129.29 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,987.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.92 or 0.07864682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00162621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00308657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.85 or 0.00759721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.00581357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001122 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

