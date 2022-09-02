Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 137.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Netflix by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $230.04 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

