Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Trading Down 2.4%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.25. 88,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 122,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

