NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Trading Down 0.6%

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.40. 10,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 25,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on NewLake Capital Partners from $38.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.
NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP)
