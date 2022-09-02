Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Purchases $49,487.50 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) Director Christopher J. Ghidorzi acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.18 per share, with a total value of $49,487.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $508,573.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSE NIC opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.72. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

