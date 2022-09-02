NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,254 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of NIKE worth $295,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in NIKE by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after acquiring an additional 788,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.13. 201,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,306. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

