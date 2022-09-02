Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.76-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOMD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NOMD opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

