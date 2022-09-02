Nomura Lowers Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) to Neutral

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

Nomura cut shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance

Japan Hotel REIT Investment stock opened at $457.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.38. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a twelve month low of $457.38 and a twelve month high of $607.00.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

