Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.57% of Northrop Grumman worth $3,873,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $480.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

