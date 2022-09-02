Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). Approximately 11,185,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 4,683,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.56 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.72.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

