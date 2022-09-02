Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 46,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,842. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,107.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $700,371.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 616,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 472,380 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 994,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 231,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Stories

