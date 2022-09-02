Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down to $2.81

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $2.75. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 7,055 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $626.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 690.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 168,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 68.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 34,653 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 97.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 153,183 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 760.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 417,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.