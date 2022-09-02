Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Stock Price Up 2%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 1,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Nuvera Communications Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Nuvera Communications

(Get Rating)

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

