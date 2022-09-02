Observer Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Observer has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $8.50 million and $21,688.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org.

Observer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

