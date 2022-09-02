Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Okta Stock Down 33.7 %

OKTA opened at $60.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $276.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

