Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.73)-$(0.70) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.812-1.820 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Okta Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,334. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 35.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

