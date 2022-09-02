Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.93-$1.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.40.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.66. 14,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,265 shares of company stock worth $4,701,960 in the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Omnicell by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.