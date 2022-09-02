Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.51. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,797.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.