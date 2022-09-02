ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,866. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66. ONEOK has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 540.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ONEOK by 121.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ONEOK by 19.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

