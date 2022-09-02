Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 610,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,011,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTRK. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ontrak Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 127.01% and a negative net margin of 151.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Further Reading

