Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Open Text from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $55.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 148.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

