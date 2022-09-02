Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,184,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 8,061,366 shares.The stock last traded at $74.71 and had previously closed at $75.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $199.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.