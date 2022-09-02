Origin Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $48.29 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004992 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $48.29 million and $409,695.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.01522364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015747 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,551,817 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com.

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

