Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0084

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $398,313.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00049894 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

