Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OEC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,363. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Activity at Orion Engineered Carbons

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 392,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 828,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 614,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

