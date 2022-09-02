Orora Limited (ORA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on October 9th

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Sunday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Orora’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
Orora Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.84.
About Orora
