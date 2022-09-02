OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.02-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.81. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,420. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. OSI Systems has a one year low of $76.09 and a one year high of $103.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

