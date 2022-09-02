Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSTK. Raymond James assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Overstock.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at $62,043,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1,436.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1,886.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 297,739 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 286,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at $16,395,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

