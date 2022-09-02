Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$280.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.58 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.85-$10.10 EPS.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of OXM traded down $9.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.89. 865,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,639. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

