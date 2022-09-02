Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,803,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,699,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 69.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 71,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 258,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTMC stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.