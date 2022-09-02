Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 117,649 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 128.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,649 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 251.8% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $18,205,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.9% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

