Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,022 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $15,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 323,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 91,440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 158.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GT opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

