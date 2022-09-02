Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.50

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$27.50 and last traded at C$27.59, with a volume of 57510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.71.

The firm has a market cap of C$938.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.76 per share, with a total value of C$49,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$557,976. In related news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares in the company, valued at C$335,643.75. Also, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at C$557,976. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,395 shares of company stock worth $155,086.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

