Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Shares Down 1%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. 570,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 131,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Parkit Enterprise Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$228.61 million and a P/E ratio of -67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.