Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $35.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several research firms recently commented on PYCR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $27.76 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11.

Insider Activity

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,562,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after buying an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 116,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Recommended Stories

