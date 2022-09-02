Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Pental Limited (ASX:PTL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Pental’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Pental Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pental

In related news, insider Charlie McLeish 211,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st.

About Pental

Pental Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes personal, household, and commercial products in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company provides soap, laundry, and dishwashing products, as well as stain removers, bleaches, firelighters. It offers products under the AIM, Country Life, Duracell, Huggie, Janola, Jiffy Firelighters, Little Lucifer, Lux, Martha's, Procell, Softly, Sunlight, Velvet, and White King brands.

