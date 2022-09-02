PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lifted by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 766.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 544.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after buying an additional 190,503 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,861.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 61,068 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 105,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.02. 79,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,336. The company has a market cap of $238.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.