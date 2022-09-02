PERL.eco (PERL) Market Cap Reaches $10.01 Million

PERL.eco (PERL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One PERL.eco coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. PERL.eco has a market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PERL.eco has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,916.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131606 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034513 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00084975 BTC.
About PERL.eco
PERL is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.
