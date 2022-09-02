Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €277.00 by Barclays

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €277.00 ($282.65) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.22% from the stock’s current price.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

RI traded up €0.85 ($0.87) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €184.40 ($188.16). 413,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €185.73 and a 200 day moving average of €186.66. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($139.03).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

