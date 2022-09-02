Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 0.2 %

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $30.12 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

