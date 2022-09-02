Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 75.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

