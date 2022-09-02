PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 122,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,898. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
