PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 122,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,898. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHY. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 42.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.