PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO Acquires $157,734.48 in Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber bought 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $157,734.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PhenixFIN Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PFX opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. PhenixFIN Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 57.32%. As a group, analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PhenixFIN stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of PhenixFIN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

