Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $801,248.16 and $503.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.33 or 1.00042651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00062520 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00223240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00157780 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00229848 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00059563 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00062343 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004064 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,988,712 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

