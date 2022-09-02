Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.0147 on Exchanges

Phore (PHR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 73.5% higher against the dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $407,584.96 and $1,015.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,747,061 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

