Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $56.77

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.77, but opened at $59.00. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 165 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45.

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Lithium

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,660.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,660.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $300,762.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,980.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,267 shares of company stock valued at $992,576. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.