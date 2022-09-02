Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Benchmark

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PDD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinduoduo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.82.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $71.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.78. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $109.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

