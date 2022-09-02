Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Gap Down to $247.80

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $247.80, but opened at $242.82. Pioneer Natural Resources shares last traded at $242.57, with a volume of 10,404 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.59.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 75,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,851 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.