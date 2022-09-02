Piper Sandler Cuts Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Price Target to $20.00

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In related news, Director Ronald D. Green purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,615. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald D. Green acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $240,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,100 shares of company stock worth $507,448. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

About Neogen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,450,000 after buying an additional 41,855 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

