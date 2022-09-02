Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.09–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.00 million-$19.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.53 million.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

PXLW opened at $1.85 on Friday. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $100.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Pixelworks

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Pixelworks to $4.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $26,123.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,388,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pixelworks by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pixelworks by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 165.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 85,056 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

See Also

